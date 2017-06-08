Man Almost Hit With Flying Refrigerator Door After Shooting Fridge Filled With Explosives

This is a video of a good ol' boy shooting a refrigerator full of Tannerite (a name brand of exploding target compound), and nearly getting killed by the flying fridge door, which comes right at him. At first I thought it was fake, but even famous Youtube video debunker Captain Disillusion believes it's real, so I guess I'm gonna have to trust him. Or maybe I'll just have to try to replicate the experiment and see if I get hit with the door. Or the crisper drawer or a gallon of chocolate milk. I love chocolate milk so much. My doctor did blood work the last time I went for a check up and he said he was worried because my blood is a quarter chocolate milk, and I assured him I would do everything in my power to make it a solid half before my next visit.

Keep going for the video, slow motion versions at the end.

Thanks to Damien, who's convinced this was test footage from the opening of Indiana Jones And The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull.