Little Kid Picks Up Leaf Blower, Instantly Transforms Into Supervillain

This is a short video of a little boy who picks up his dad's leaf blower and is instantly transformed into a maniacal wind-controlling supervillain. I feel like this kid is on the bad end of the 'with great power comes great responsibility' spectrum. Man, I remember the first time I got my hands on a leaf blower. I'd charge neighborhood kids a quarter each to watch me blow my cheeks up like a chipmunk, which is right around when my dad started locking the garage.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Zootghost, who agrees weed wackers are where the real superpowers are at.