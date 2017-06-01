Learning By Looking: A Timeline Of When Different Sci-Fi Movies & Games Take Place

June 1, 2017

sci-fi-timeline.jpg

Sci-fi movies and games: they take place in the future. And this is a timeline showing just how far in the future a lot of the more popular movies and games take place. I learned a lot by looking at it. Mostly that it's long. I'm very astute, you know. *tapping head with pen* I'm a deep thinker. "You just drew all over your temple." Not again.

Thanks to David E, who had something to do with the timeline so not including your favorite sci-fi movie is his fault and not mine.

Grumpy Florida Man Unplugs Bounce House, Trapping Kids Inside, Ruins Girl's Birthday

Previous Story

Rare Footage Of 200-Ton Blue Whales Feeding On Krill

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: charts and graphs, franchise, franchises, i'm building a rocket, learning by looking, man the future never turns out the way we expect it, sci-fi, science fiction, star trek, sure why not, the end nears, the future, timeline, to the time machine!, we've got to get off this rock
Previous Post
Next Post