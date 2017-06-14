Ladies' Night: The Hilton Osaka Bar Offers Higher Discounts For Higher Heels

The MyPlace Bar, located at the Hilton Osaka in Japan, is offering discounts to women based on how high their heels are. The officially named "High Heels Ladies' Night Discount" will offer 10% - 40% price cuts on beverages and non-course menu items depending on the height of your heels. The minimum heel requirement is 5cm (2-inches), which nets a 10% discount, and goes up from there. With 15cm (6-inch!!) heels, you get an impressive 40% off, which presumably should be enough to not have to do any hooking afterwards.

