Jelly Belly And Krispy Kreme Team Up For A Line Of Donut-Flavored Jelly Beans

This is a shot of the upcoming line of Jelly Belly x Krispy Kreme flavored jelly beans. Flavors include cinnamon apple filled, strawberry iced, original glazed, glazed blueberry cake, and chocolate iced with sprinkles. Which is your favorite? I like chocolate iced raspberry jelly filled, powdered with strawberry kreme, chocolate iced custard filled, and glazed chocolate cake, none of which made the cut so this is all bullshit and now I'm angry. Plus they all look like different kinds of animal turds except strawberry iced, which looks like a bubble gum flavored animal turd. Maybe next time they'll think twice before not contacting me for my professional culinary opinion. "You eat food off the floor." The floor provides texture you can't get anywhere else.

Thanks to Jose, who promised me a ride to Dunkin' Donuts in protest.