Japanese School Kids Set New World Recording For Most Jump Rope Jumps In A Minute

Note: Lots of screaming.

In attempt to give those firefighters a run for their money, this is a video of 14 schoolchildren from the Fuji Municipal Harada elementary school in Fuji, Shizuoka, Japan, setting a new Guinness World Record for the must jumprope skips in one minute, with an impressive 225 jumps. For reference, I tried jumproping once and twisted my ankle so bad now I walk with a limp. A cool pimp limp. Just kidding, a regular feel sorry for me limp that inspires people to toss loose change in my cup, not realizing they're ruining my latte.

Keep going for the video while I make a round of the office asking if anybody wants to go Double Dutch for lunch (that means you pay for your meal and my meal).

Thanks to Lyndsey, who's not convinced those jumpers aren't very realistic robot children.