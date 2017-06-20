Japanese School Kids Set New World Recording For Most Jump Rope Jumps In A Minute

June 20, 2017

Note: Lots of screaming.

In attempt to give those firefighters a run for their money, this is a video of 14 schoolchildren from the Fuji Municipal Harada elementary school in Fuji, Shizuoka, Japan, setting a new Guinness World Record for the must jumprope skips in one minute, with an impressive 225 jumps. For reference, I tried jumproping once and twisted my ankle so bad now I walk with a limp. A cool pimp limp. Just kidding, a regular feel sorry for me limp that inspires people to toss loose change in my cup, not realizing they're ruining my latte.

Keep going for the video while I make a round of the office asking if anybody wants to go Double Dutch for lunch (that means you pay for your meal and my meal).

Thanks to Lyndsey, who's not convinced those jumpers aren't very realistic robot children.

  • Perpetual Pizza

    One person fails and they die... maybe.

  • Meh

    And of-course they're Asians, really white man fails at this point of unity. They're united by their race and hair-color.

  • The_Wretched

    That pacing scream could be better chosen. Also, they appear nearly human.

  • So I guess they have to all yell while doing this because.... reasons?

  • Jenness

    Haven't you ever seen Dragon Ball Z Kai (however you spell that) those people yell like this doing everything. Peeing, eating, looking at art - it's just what they do.

  • GeneralDisorder

    This is more annoying than the world record for most piano key-strokes (right? is it a keystroke?) pressed in a minute.

