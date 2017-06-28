Itsy Bitsy Spider Shoots Webs Into The Wind That Can Travel Up To 82 Feet, Cross Rivers

This is a video narrated by David Attenborough (heck yeah!) detailing the silk-producing capabilities of the Darwin's Bark spider, a teensy thumbnail sized spider that, with the help of the wind, can shoot waves of silk up to 82 feet to cross rivers, search for new territory, and create massive web traps. Clearly this itsy bitsy spider *putting on cool guy shades* has no trouble climbing up the water spout and staying there. *taking off cool guy shades* God, those things give me a headache. "That's because they're prescription." I just took them from the lost and found so they wouldn't feel lost anymore *watches out window as coworker backs into another car in parking lot* but I think I know whose they are.

Keep going for the video, which has more than enough close-up spider butt shots.

Thanks to MM, who agrees the Itsy Bitsy Spider song should teach us all an important lesson: sometimes you're just trying to do the wrong thing and should give up.