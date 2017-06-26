Irish Weatherman With Umbrella Almost Gets Blown Away By A Gust Of Wind
Seen here doing an absolutely horrible Mary Poppins impression, this is a video of Ireland AM weatherman Deric Ó h'Artagáin almost getting blown away by a particularly strong gust of wind. I'm pretty sure that umbrella did not survive the incident. Still, the video did make me want to move to Ireland. And not just to pick up a cool accent like this guy to drive women wild, but actually that's mostly it, yes. Plus clobbering a leprechaun and stealing his hat and gold.
Keep going for the video.
Thanks to Lydia, who agrees all Irish weather forecasts should focus on the chance of rainbows so you know if it's a good day for pot of gold hunting or not.
