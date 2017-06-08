Intense First Person View Of A Guy Plowing Down The World's Largest Parkour Course

June 8, 2017

first-person-parkour-run.jpg

This is a first person view captured by parkourer Calen Chan (who held a GoPro in his mouth without accidentally choking on it like I would have) plowing down the Skyladder Parkour Course (the world's largest) at Tianman Mountain in China. The course, temporarily constructed for an upcoming competition, was built on top of 999 existing steps and has an average slope of 45-degrees. That is way too steep. For reference, I would have rolled both my ankles and compound fractured both shins in the first twenty seconds. I'd beg someone to kill me, but they wouldn't, they'll just stand around taking pictures until the paramedics arrived, at which point I'd refuse medical treatment because I only believe in the healing power of positive thinking. "I can see the bones." Shhhhhhhh! It's hard to think positive with you running your mouth all the time.

Keep going for a couple shots of the course and the video.

insane-parkour-course-1.jpg

insane-parkour-course-2.jpg

insane-parkour-course-3.jpg

Thanks to Michael, who agrees the key to winning a time-challenge parkour run is not noticing or slowing down when your bones break taking the biggest jumps you can.

Previous Post
Next Post