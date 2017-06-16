Iconic Comic Book Covers Recreated With Balloons

This is 'Balloon Heroes' a series of iconic comic book covers recreated in balloon form by ballon-twisting wizard Phileas Flash. In his own words while I make another round of the office and tell everyone not to go grocery shopping on Saturday between the hours of 10AM and 11AM because I mean it when I say I don't want to see their faces this weekend.

These balloon sculptures are larger than life (fitting in a 10 foot by 10-foot space) and take many days to make

After I finished the main sculpture I use photoshop to add in the lettering (which are un-inflated balloons with wire inside). I'm just learning the program, so forgive any mistakes. I tried to keep digital manipulation to a minimum, so what you are seeing is mainly just latex and air (renewable resources). The balloons I use are all biodegradable and responsibly disposed of, so these sculptures were also super environmentally friendly.

Impressive work, Phileas Flash, IF THAT'S EVEN YOUR REAL NAME. "It is." Oh okay. I met a guy a couple weekends ago who tried to tell me his name was Rex and I told him there was no way his parents named him after a dinosaur so he pulled out his wallet and showed me his license. "And?" His name wasn't Rex. "You were right!" It was Triceratops.

Thanks to Joseph A, who promised to hire Phileas for my next birthday party, which I'm going to hold him to. I want a balloon pirate hat and a sword!