I Think He's Trying To Tell Us Something!: Bulldog Barks At Horror Movie Ghost

June 7, 2017

dog-barks-at-horror-movie.jpg

This is a video of Khaleesi the bulldog barking at an evil spirit during a scene in The Conjuring. You know, they say animals are way more in touch with the supernatural world than humans are, which may explain why my dog wouldn't stop barking at the corner of my bedroom last night, and why I'm burning my apartment building to the ground this afternoon.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Andrea SC, who agrees pets are your first line of defense in a fight against the supernatural. Listen to them.

  • I love dogs so much. What a freakin trooper.

