I Must Have It: Amazing 1/6 Scale Jack Burton Action Figure From Big Trouble In Little China

This is the absolutely stunning Jack Burton collectible action figure available exclusively from Sideshow Toys. The 1/6 scale figure stands 12-inches tall, comes with David Lopan's eyeball guardian (golden dragon dogs not included), plus four differently molded hands and a knife. Jack Burton is limited to 1,500 pieces, will ship early next year, and costs, dammit, $240. Why does everything so cool have to be so expensive? Thankfully, they also offer a payment plan for as little as $54/month, which is still a little steep for me. I did just add one to my birthday list though with the hopes a rich relative I've never heard of before hooks me up. You know I've actually wanted to be Jack Burton on Halloween for several years now, I just don't have the-- "Muscular build or rugged good looks?" What? No -- I was going to say that tank top, but thanks.

Keep going for a bunch of worthwhile closeups while I pray for a Porkchop Express playset.





Thanks to Jody, who agrees Big Trouble In Little China is easily one of the most quotable movies in history.