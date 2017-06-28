I Must Have It: Amazing 1/6 Scale Jack Burton Action Figure From Big Trouble In Little China

June 28, 2017

big-trouble-in-little-china-jack-burton-figure-12.jpg

This is the absolutely stunning Jack Burton collectible action figure available exclusively from Sideshow Toys. The 1/6 scale figure stands 12-inches tall, comes with David Lopan's eyeball guardian (golden dragon dogs not included), plus four differently molded hands and a knife. Jack Burton is limited to 1,500 pieces, will ship early next year, and costs, dammit, $240. Why does everything so cool have to be so expensive? Thankfully, they also offer a payment plan for as little as $54/month, which is still a little steep for me. I did just add one to my birthday list though with the hopes a rich relative I've never heard of before hooks me up. You know I've actually wanted to be Jack Burton on Halloween for several years now, I just don't have the-- "Muscular build or rugged good looks?" What? No -- I was going to say that tank top, but thanks.

Keep going for a bunch of worthwhile closeups while I pray for a Porkchop Express playset.

big-trouble-in-little-china-jack-burton-figure-11.jpg

big-trouble-in-little-china-jack-burton-figure-10.jpg

big-trouble-in-little-china-jack-burton-figure-9.jpg

big-trouble-in-little-china-jack-burton-figure-8.jpg

big-trouble-in-little-china-jack-burton-figure-7.jpg


big-trouble-in-little-china-jack-burton-figure-3.jpg

big-trouble-in-little-china-jack-burton-figure-2.jpg

big-trouble-in-little-china-jack-burton-figure-6.jpg

big-trouble-in-little-china-jack-burton-figure-5.jpg

big-trouble-in-little-china-jack-burton-figure-4.jpg

big-trouble-in-little-china-jack-burton-figure-1.jpg

Thanks to Jody, who agrees Big Trouble In Little China is easily one of the most quotable movies in history.

