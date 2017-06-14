I Hate This: Idiot Riding His Hoverboard On The Ledge Of A Skyscraper
This is a video of daredevil/idiot Oleg Cricket riding his hoverboard on the ledge of a skyscraper (previously: doing the same thing in Dubai -- apparently he somehow managed to not die in the last year and still thinks hoverboards are cool). There's also an Instagram video of him doing flips and summersaults with a basketball on the ledge, and almost accidentally dropping his hoverboard off. When reached for comment about the feat, the ghost of true daredevil Evel Knievel had this to say: "What a little turd."
Keep going for the videos.
Thanks to Jody, who isn't afraid of great heights, only falling from great heights. Did you steal that from Confucius?
