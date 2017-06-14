I Hate This: Idiot Riding His Hoverboard On The Ledge Of A Skyscraper

June 14, 2017

hoverboard-on-highrise.jpg

This is a video of daredevil/idiot Oleg Cricket riding his hoverboard on the ledge of a skyscraper (previously: doing the same thing in Dubai -- apparently he somehow managed to not die in the last year and still thinks hoverboards are cool). There's also an Instagram video of him doing flips and summersaults with a basketball on the ledge, and almost accidentally dropping his hoverboard off. When reached for comment about the feat, the ghost of true daredevil Evel Knievel had this to say: "What a little turd."

Keep going for the videos.

A post shared by ᎷY ᏞIFᎬ IᏚ Ꭺ ᎷOᏙIᎬ (@olegcricket) on

Thanks to Jody, who isn't afraid of great heights, only falling from great heights. Did you steal that from Confucius?

Snoop Dogg Narrates The Famous Snakes Vs Baby Iguana Scene From Planet Earth 2

Previous Story

Massive Gallery Of A Terrifying Cat Themed House For Sale In Arizona

Next Story
  • Perpetual Pizza

    Not long until people start doing the same thing, and die.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    is it evolution, a brain defect, or shear strength of will that allows one to overcome that sense of self-preservation whispering, "AAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHFUCKFUCKFUCKFUUUUUUUUU!!!!!!!!!!" ?

  • GeneralDisorder

    Damn. The video cut out right before he fell off the edge. For shame.

  • Bling Nye

    The guy's youtube channel banner says, "at any moment your whole life can change" ... if by "change" he means "end" then that makes sense.

  • Russell Bullock

    People who do this kind of thing really piss me off.

  • People born without a certain subset of genes that recognize legitimate danger will eventually be bred out of existence. Darwin Awards, right?

  • The_Wretched

    One loose board away from stardom.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: adrenaline, daredevil, hoverboard, how about trading places with somebody with a chronic illness or something now that would be respectable, make it stop, oh shit boi you stuntin up there or what?, sweaty palms, that's it -- i'm calling your mom, trying hard and believing in yourself, video, what an idiot, what the hell is wrong with people, you moron
Previous Post
Next Post