How To: Cook A Krabby Patty From SpongeBob At Home

This is a video from Youtuber Binging With Babish detailing how to make your own Krabby Patty burger at home (after making a relatively plain burger first). Obviously, I have every intention of trying to sell this video to Plankton. That burger looks delicious, and I would 100% wash one down with some bootleg Budweiser. Or a grape soda. Or, if I'm stranded on a deserted island, some urine I've filtered into drinkable water. Or maybe just straight urine, who knows how badly the sun will have fried my brain, I'm already about to eat half a coconut shell I'm convinced is a Krabby Patty.

Keep going for the video while I raid the breakroom fridge for unused condiment packets.

Thanks to Tank, who knows what I like. In this case, saving cooking videos to my desktop and lying to myself that I'm going to revisit them and actually make the recipe.