How Many Lives Do You Have Left, Anyway?: Cat Gets Stuck Trying To Climb Into A Suitcase

This is a video of a cat attempting to climb into a partially zipped suitcase, presumably so it can either 1) realize its dream of seeing what its insides looks like on the screen of an airport x-ray scanner or 2) be unknowingly zipped inside and placed in the closet until two days later when everybody starts asking where the cat is and realizes the back of the closet is meowing. Unfortunately, as entertaining as the video was, I still can't give it more than 3 out of 5 cans of Fancy Feast on account of the fact I can't stand seeing a cat butthole winking at me.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to Marnie, who informed me she once sat next to a woman flying with four cats. Wow, I'm not really sure what I'm supposed to do with that information besides be impressed.