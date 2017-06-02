High School Seniors Throw A Waterfall Of Paper Down A Stairway To Celebrate The End Of School

Note: Keep your volume in check.

This is a video captured at Basha High School in Chandler, Arizona, of seniors participating in the school tradition of throwing every paper you've collected over the past four years down a stairway to celebrate graduation. Some more insight into the event while I prank call Mr. Downy, my senior physics teacher.

This is known as the Paper drop, a very long time school tradition at Basha where all the seniors gather in the F Building stairwell after the second bell of C lunch on the last day of school and toss every paper, yes every paper, that they have saved up over 4 years of attending the school. Each year students bring trash bags full of paper to the school and dump them all at once. The "waterfall" you see in the video was only a little of a probably 5-10 minute drop of paper.

Afterwards, seniors slide down the stairs and go outside to where they take pictures, say goodbye to teachers, and say goodbye to the school for one last time as graduation is done at Arizona State University. While the seniors are reminiscing, underclassmen from across the school, as well as a teacher that brings a leafblower every year, gather the papers up into trashbags to be RECYCLED while the janitors talk and watch along with everyone else.

Damn, it was a FIVE TO TEN MINUTE rain of paper? That's no joke.

