Heroes Do Exist: Guy Skimboards Across Entire Pool, Chugs Beer
Presumably to celebrate the summer solstice, this is a video of skimboarding world champ Austin Keen skimboarding across the length of a Cabo San Lucas hotel pool, then chugging a beer. *shrug* I guess everybody celebrates the summer solstice differently. Me and my friends? Well first I like to pretend they exist, then we all get together and carve skulls into the trunk of a tree and have a barbecue. A human barbecue. MWAHAHAHAHA! No but seriously just tofu dogs and quinoa burgers.
Keep going for the video.
Thanks to Mike G, who agrees he should have done a kickflip mid pool.
