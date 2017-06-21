Heroes Do Exist: Guy Skimboards Across Entire Pool, Chugs Beer

June 21, 2017

Presumably to celebrate the summer solstice, this is a video of skimboarding world champ Austin Keen skimboarding across the length of a Cabo San Lucas hotel pool, then chugging a beer. *shrug* I guess everybody celebrates the summer solstice differently. Me and my friends? Well first I like to pretend they exist, then we all get together and carve skulls into the trunk of a tree and have a barbecue. A human barbecue. MWAHAHAHAHA! No but seriously just tofu dogs and quinoa burgers.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Mike G, who agrees he should have done a kickflip mid pool.

  • gileriodekel

    I was kinda hoping he'd be skimming and chugging at the same time

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    Jesus is back, and he's really kickin' ass this time

  • James Mcelroy

    Gnarly hair dude.

  • The_Wretched

    Surfers need the extra hair. It acts like a balance stabilizer and keeps free swimming cephlapods from going for the deadly bite on the back of the neck. As a bonus, it means they can also blend in with lions at the zoo.

Read More: beer, being good at something, chug it! chug it! chug it!, cold ones, dare to dream, having a great time, impressive, must be nice, oh snap is it time to crack open a cold one with the bros?, pool, skills, sports, tropical, trying hard and believing in yourself
