Guy's Insane Close-Up Disappearing Coin Magic Tricks

This is a video of real-life magician Will Tsai's performance on America's Got Talent (debatable, Will appears to be the exception and not the rule). He performs a mind-blowing disappearing coin routine. How did he do it? There's some speculation he used a giant tablet display and some sleight-of-hand, or a table covered in darker-than-dark fabric with a bunch of flaps he could use to hide and expose the coins. Neither one of those makes sense to me. And then there's the simplest, and most likely correct explanation: he's an honest-to-God sorcerer.

Keep going for the performance, then leave your "fake, the shadows are all wrong" explanation in the comments.