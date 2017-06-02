Guy's Insane Close-Up Disappearing Coin Magic Tricks

June 2, 2017

This is a video of real-life magician Will Tsai's performance on America's Got Talent (debatable, Will appears to be the exception and not the rule). He performs a mind-blowing disappearing coin routine. How did he do it? There's some speculation he used a giant tablet display and some sleight-of-hand, or a table covered in darker-than-dark fabric with a bunch of flaps he could use to hide and expose the coins. Neither one of those makes sense to me. And then there's the simplest, and most likely correct explanation: he's an honest-to-God sorcerer.

Keep going for the performance, then leave your "fake, the shadows are all wrong" explanation in the comments.

Cat Demands To Be Watched Before Running In Its Giant Hamster Wheel

Previous Story

Battle Simulation Of 20 T-Rexes Vs 10,000 Chickens

Next Story
  • DC Madman

    That new super nanotube carbon black stuff absorbs 99.99% of light. If the table is covered in it you won't see depth or anything under it. Could be covering the coins in it.

  • Eddie Kominek

    Vantablack paint. The coins never move, they are just obscured.

  • FearlessFarris

    "But doesn't it make you nervous when you're dealing with all those evil forces?"

  • sikk2luigi

    No funny shadows or anything like that. The coins are legit, the cards are legit. The table isn't. Look how much it moves when he starts moving them around without the cards! Something has to be moving vert quickly in the table. One theory, which I subscribe to, is rods in the table (masked by the ivy) which are controlled by a foot pedal hidden by the big pot. In short; he would press a coin to a specific spot on the table with weak glue on it, press one of the foot pedals, and the rod would flip, taking the coin into the table and outting another one onto the table, making it look like it moved.

  • Dao

    Sounds like the kind of words a sorcerer would use.

  • Draco Basileus

    You beat me to it. The table shifts whenever something appears/disappears. Still pretty cool trick though.

  • ecafsub

    Canada is a part of America, specifically North America. Like the U.S., Mexico, Guatemala, Belize, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Honduras, Cuba, Costa Rica, Haiti, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and Greenland.

  • Weird... it's almost as if it is in reference to the name of the country, "The United States of America", and not the continent.

    Imbecile.

  • Bling Nye

    Custom built table with flat screen monitor and mirrors, running a display he's timed his interactions with very well.

  • Joshua Rose

    That was my thought but then right as I thought that...he changed the coins into pedals and i was like "hmm still could be mirrors and screens" then he fucking picked them up...so idk how he did it

  • Bling Nye

    Sleight of hand, I believe. Regardless of the mechanism, he sells it really well.

  • eAddict

    How did he swap petals for coins at the end?

  • Bling Nye

    Sleight of hand.

  • Simple explanation. He made a deal with the devil....yup

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: but are there any coins behind my ear?!, coins, color me impressed, don't blink, holy smokes, impressive, magic, no but seriously how did you do that i want to be able to sleep tonight, now you see it now you don't, oh wow, skills, sorcery, you're hired gather your things the side-show heads to our next stop on saturday
Previous Post
Next Post