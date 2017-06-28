Guy Recreates Theme And In-Game Sound Effects For Super Mario Bros. With Bass Guitar

This is a video of musician Nathan Navarro using a bunch of guitar pedal effects to perform the Super Mario Bros theme AND the in-game sound effects for World 1-1 on his bass. It was surprisingly impressive. I especially liked the invincibility and sliding down the flagpole parts. I did not like the part where my boss told me to stop watching videos on my laptop because this is supposed to be a meeting. Nobody likes getting called out. Especially considering my mom was here for Bring A Parent To Work Day.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Cheribum, who informed me he won't be able to sleep at night wondering why he never made the jump sound effect.