Guy Recreates Super Mario Bros Level 1-1 As Augmented Reality Game

This is a video of Abhishek Singh demonstrating the recreation of Super Mario Bros level 1-1 he made to play with Microsoft's Hololens augmented reality headset. Overall it looks pretty promising, although I don't remember Mario being able to just walk around all those warp pipes. It also looks like a great way for everyone around you to think you're a crazy person. Or some cyborg from the future who just landed on earth and is trying to get their bearings.

Keep going for the video demonstration, which was the actual recorded gameplay from the Hololens.

Thanks to Marion O, who agrees augmented reality is better than actual reality because you can add things that aren't really there, like a bed instead of just a mattress on the floor.