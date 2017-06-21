Guy Performs Multi-Track Song With Every Instrument He Owns (45 In Total)

June 21, 2017

45-instrument-song.jpg

This is a video of musician Rob Scallon (previously) performing a multi-track song he wrote using every instrument he owns. A list of all the instruments, the majority of which are some form of guitar:

Electric drumset, Signature 8 string, Signature 8 string prototype, Stiletto 5 string bass, 2 string bass, 9 string, Chowny bass, Fender P bass, Fretless bass, U-bass, 7 string, Ghost Fret, Omen 8, Tradition guitar, Washburn, Double neck, Electric cello, Fender Strat, Hockey stick, Hotrod Chapman, Shovel, Signature 6 string, Theremin, Sitar, Berimbau, Cowbell, Idiopan, Recorder, 12 string acoustic, Balalaika, Bear Bells, Dean Uke, Guild acoustic (in recording. Borrowed guitar on screen), Harmonica, Harp, Nylon string, Purple cello, Slide whistle, Upright bass, Xylophone, Banjo, Acoustic electric banjo, Guitarlele, Uke small, Uke medium

Impressive. And not to steal Rob's thunder or anything (except I absolutely will steal it just like Prometheus stole fire from the gods and gave to humankind, although I won't be giving anything away and intend to use my stolen thunder for pure evil), but I just wrote and performed a song with every instrument I own. I call it 'The Sound Of Silence'. "You don't own any instruments, do you?" No I do not.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Luc, who agrees anything can be an instrument if you whack it with a stick hard enough.

I Taste A Party!: Edible Bubble-Blowing Solution You Can Mix With Alcohol

Previous Story

The Mars Rover Curiosity As Viewed From Mars Orbit

Next Story
  • The_Wretched

    Hey, he didn't use his shovel guitar.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    the guy looks like an alternate reality Bam Margera who is more normal

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: everybody needs a hobby, free bird!, guitar, having a great time, instruments, music, music video, so that's what that sounds like, songs, video, we should totally get together and jam out on some shreds sometime, we're getting the band back together, we're on a mission from god
Previous Post
Next Post