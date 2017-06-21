Guy Performs Multi-Track Song With Every Instrument He Owns (45 In Total)

This is a video of musician Rob Scallon (previously) performing a multi-track song he wrote using every instrument he owns. A list of all the instruments, the majority of which are some form of guitar:

Electric drumset, Signature 8 string, Signature 8 string prototype, Stiletto 5 string bass, 2 string bass, 9 string, Chowny bass, Fender P bass, Fretless bass, U-bass, 7 string, Ghost Fret, Omen 8, Tradition guitar, Washburn, Double neck, Electric cello, Fender Strat, Hockey stick, Hotrod Chapman, Shovel, Signature 6 string, Theremin, Sitar, Berimbau, Cowbell, Idiopan, Recorder, 12 string acoustic, Balalaika, Bear Bells, Dean Uke, Guild acoustic (in recording. Borrowed guitar on screen), Harmonica, Harp, Nylon string, Purple cello, Slide whistle, Upright bass, Xylophone, Banjo, Acoustic electric banjo, Guitarlele, Uke small, Uke medium

Impressive. And not to steal Rob's thunder or anything (except I absolutely will steal it just like Prometheus stole fire from the gods and gave to humankind, although I won't be giving anything away and intend to use my stolen thunder for pure evil), but I just wrote and performed a song with every instrument I own. I call it 'The Sound Of Silence'. "You don't own any instruments, do you?" No I do not.

Thanks to Luc, who agrees anything can be an instrument if you whack it with a stick hard enough.