Guy Performs Every Guitar Solo Technique He Knows In Three Minutes

June 6, 2017

This is a video from Youtube channel Music Is Win of a guy performing every guitar solo technique he could think of, in three minutes. It's pretty impressive, although he definitely missed a couple, including smashing your guitar to pieces and setting it on fire. That's how I always end my guitar solos. And by end I mean begin, because I don't know how to play. Show's over folks, thank you and goodnight! "You didn't even play a song!" Free Bird? No, not tonight, but make sure to buy some merch on your way out.

  • The_Wretched

    Drop the bass. No, I mean leave it out. It was distracting.

  • Bling Nye

    Lame. Didn't do the one this vid needed most--guitar smashing.

  • Mesmerizing.

