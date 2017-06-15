Guy Documents 18 Months Of Learning To Play Piano, From 'Complete Beginner' To Virtuoso

This is a video of Jordan Nexhip documenting the first 18 months of learning to play the piano. He says he starts as 'a complete beginner', but I feel like he at least already had the fundamentals down because I actually am a complete beginner and I can't do anything but bang my head on the keys and scare my dog. Also, how about putting some pants on next time, Jordan? You know you're filming yourself, why are you in your boxers? After just 8-9 months of practice, Jordan is already playing Beethoven's 'Für Elise', although he claims he practiced 'A LOT' those two months. Impressive, but do you know what I was busy doing those two months? "Getting mad play from the ladies?" What? Wait, yes -- let's go with that. Just forget what I was going to say about spending 220 hours replaying through The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

Keep going for the video.

