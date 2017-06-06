Gunsticles, Rail Mounted Testicles For Your Rifle

June 6, 2017

gunsticles-1.jpg

First of all, they should have called them Gun Nuts because of the double entendre. They goofed on that one unless somebody else is already making Gun Nuts so the name was taken. *Googles* Well it look like Gun-Nutz used to exist, but the company went under. I'm as shocked as you are. Tac-Sacs do exist, although the entire sack and mount is molded plastic so they don't swing. These are Gunsticles, dangling plastic testicles that you can mount to any Picatinny or Weaver railed rifle. They make the perfect gift for the gun owner in your life who's struggling to imagine their rifle is a Transformer's penis. They come in black and dark earth (brown) and cost $20 a pair. For clarification, that's $20 for one unit: a pair of testicles, not a pair of a pair of testicles -- that's too many nuts, like a PayDay bar.

Keep going for a couple more shots while I cruise the web for battle axe nuts.

gunsticles-2.jpg

gunsticles-3.jpg

gunsticles-4.jpg

Thanks to Closet Nerd, who wants to know how many Gunsticles owners fondle their gun nuts when they think nobody is looking. My guess is 200%.

  • kingphilbert

    I guess truck nuts haven't been selling so they needed to repurpose the remaining inventory.

  • The_Wretched

    As if guns weren't surrogate penis enough already

  • Bling Nye

    As a wise man once said, I'm sure, somewhere, "A dick needs balls."

  • FearlessFarris

    I can only guess that there is a relatively small market of people who: (1) own this type of firearm; (2) have the type of sense of humor to appreciate a gag like this; and (3) are willing to piss away $20 in furtherance of said gag.

    I predict Gunsticles will soon go the way of Gun-Nutz...

  • GeneralDisorder

    The fact that these dangle will help sales but the Gun-Nutz were a total flop and I expect these will flop a little harder... I'm sorry. I couldn't resist the pun.

  • iofo61

    This confirms my suspicions that most gun nuts really want to fondle black balls. The racism is just a cover for those funny feelings.

  • FearlessFarris

    I'm guessing they come in black and "dark earth" because those are the two most common colors for tactical rifles.

    It's interesting that your mind went immediately to interracial homosexuality, though.

  • Bling Nye
  • Closet Nerd

    Made me think of my gun nut neighbor

  • Anthony Melis

    Get him a pair. :)

  • Closet Nerd

    "Only after he eats the peanuts out of my shit"
    Covfefe NO!!! That neighbor is douche nozzle
    .....just sayin

  • Closet Nerd

    Although he is pretty racist, so maybe I will buy him the black balls?
    https://media.giphy.com/med...

