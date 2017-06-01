Grumpy Florida Man Unplugs Bounce House, Trapping Kids Inside, Ruins Girl's Birthday

A grumpy Florida man (who's definitely no stranger to yelling at kids to get off his lawn) unplugged a neighbor's bounce house during a girl's birthday party, trapping several children inside, and ruining the party. Yeah, well at least people showed up for your party. Police now believe he was actually trying to unplug the DJ booth, but extension cords are tricky and you only get one shot at being a passive-aggressive a$$hole before people see you and start to suspect you're a free candy man.

Surveillance cameras on the house appear to show the grumpy neighbor pulling the plug and walking away. WPEC has reported that multiple children at the party sought medical attention after the incident.

Today reports that [the family] has hired a lawyer and that the grumpy old man is potentially facing trespassing charges.

Man, what a turd. If you have a problem with a neighbor you need to address it like a decent human being -- talking to them directly. Or, if they're my unruly neighbors, waiting till they go out of town on vacation then burning their house down. You don't ruin a child's birthday party because it's a little too loud to take a 5:30PM nap or hear the tee-offs for the tournament they're playing on the Golf Channel.

Keep going for the video, as well as a video edited into a movie trailer because that was bound to happen.

Thanks to Adrian, who agrees they key to breaking up an unruly party is yelling, "The cops are here!" Or at least that's always worked in my experience.