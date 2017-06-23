Gorilla Tries To Set New Record For Most Spins In A Kiddy Pool

June 23, 2017

Seen here looking like a scene from the upcoming Planet Of The Water-Ballet Pirate Apes, this is video of Zola the gorilla cooling off in his kiddy pool at the Dallas Zoo. It appears he's also trying to set a new record for the most spins in a kiddy pool in 30 seconds. That looked like a piece of performance art. Now I'm not saying it was as good as the dancing in The Black Swan, because it wasn't, it was way better in every way.

Keep going for the video and tell me I'm wrong. There's also a version somebody added Flashdance's 'Maniac' to because it deserved it.

Thanks to Cave Dave, who may or may not share his cave with a family of bears. Hopefully not though because I want to camp there.

  • Jenness

    I don't get why we even need zoos instead of just high fenced wildlife sanctuaries or even hunting game ranches anymore. With video cameras, advances in game warden & forestry management they could live long lives to be eventually culled with hunters paying all the fees instead of taxpayer funded nonprofits that are a drain where animals live in concrete cages and poor substitutes for open wilds.

  • Andrew Williams

    "Kiddy pool"? It looks big even with a full-sized gorilla in it...

  • Geekologie

    are you saying it's an adolescent pool?

  • Andrew Williams

    I'm saying it's an adult gorilla pool.

  • Bling Nye

    So ... is he going 'bananas,' or 'ape-shit'...?

  • Brian

    Apeshit is bananas.

  • Bling Nye
  • Wyldstaar

    So, it appears as though the Dallas Zoo has finally figured out how to keep the apes from escaping. They've had two breakouts since 2004.

  • The_Wretched

    Bored primates will do such things.

