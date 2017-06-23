Gorilla Tries To Set New Record For Most Spins In A Kiddy Pool

Seen here looking like a scene from the upcoming Planet Of The Water-Ballet Pirate Apes, this is video of Zola the gorilla cooling off in his kiddy pool at the Dallas Zoo. It appears he's also trying to set a new record for the most spins in a kiddy pool in 30 seconds. That looked like a piece of performance art. Now I'm not saying it was as good as the dancing in The Black Swan, because it wasn't, it was way better in every way.

Keep going for the video and tell me I'm wrong. There's also a version somebody added Flashdance's 'Maniac' to because it deserved it.

Thanks to Cave Dave, who may or may not share his cave with a family of bears. Hopefully not though because I want to camp there.