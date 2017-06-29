Goodbye, World: Prada Selling $185 Large Paper Clip

June 29, 2017

prada-paper-clip-money-clip.jpg

This is the Prada Paperclip-Shaped Money Clip. It's exactly what it sounds like and costs $185. For reference, my wallet cost $30 and I've had it for eleven years without losing it. I didn't lose the one before that either, it just started to fall apart so I buried it in the backyard hoping to grow a money tree.

At $185, that's the equivalent of buying more than 13,000 regular paper clips from office depot.


As you might expect, social media is not impressed.

One person wrote on Twitter that for $185, the clip should be able to hold their life together.

If all it took was a $185 paperclip to hold my life together, believe me, I would own one. I'd probably own three or four so I could clip my life together real good. And maybe wrap a couple $140 rubber bands around it just to be sure. And -- what are these? Why they're $90 staples! Man, my life would be so held together you'd swear I was an adult who knew what he was doing.

Thanks to Dave L, who keeps all his money in wads in his pockets like a normal person who has no idea how much money they have at any given time.

Drone Gets Taken Out By Confetti Cannon At Music Festival

Previous Story

Roomba Allegedly Takes Wagon Full Of Stuffed Animals On House Tour By Itself

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: damn rich people, goodbye earth, holding things, i bet this is what got batman's parents killed, i want out, i'm outta here, luxury, money, oh wow, real products that exist, so this is why the aliens won't visit, storage, who comes up with this stuff?, you've got to be kidding me
Previous Post
Next Post