Good To Know: How Fake Budweiser Beer Is Made In China

This is a short video of an underground fake Budweiser canning operation in Dongguan, China. They fill the cans by hand-dunking them in a plastic tub full of beer (at least I assume it's beer -- it could be anything). That looks and sounds delicious. Unfortunately, the operation was busted and now I may never know what it's like drinking knock-off Budweiser in China. *uncaps Sharpie, sadly crosses 'Go Blind After Drinking Bootleg Budweiser In China' off bucket list* I need to start living.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to hairless, who can't grow hair anymore on account of all the knock-off Coca-Cola he's drank. You do realize that was made with motor oil, right?