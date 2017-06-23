Good Ideas: The FrogLog, An Inflatable Wildlife Saving Device For Swimming Pools

This is the $30 FrogLog, an inflatable escape ramp that attaches to the side of a swimming pool to allow small animals that fall in the pool to get back out and not die a horrible drowning death. Drowning or burning alive: that's not how I want to go, although the fire thing is a very real possibility due to my lifestyle. "You love fireworks too much." Without them I am nothing. So yeah, if you own a pool a FrogLog is probably a good idea. I remember growing up there was nothing sadder than finding a dead frog in the pool. Then instead of having fun you have to fish it out with the net, dig a hole and bury it, then glance over too late to see your dog has already dug it up and eaten everything but a leg. That's not summer fun. Buy a FrogLog.

Keep going for a video.

Thanks to Allyson S, who agrees no creature, great or small, deserves to drown in a pool. Except mosquitos, kill all of those.