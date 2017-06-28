Gigantic Final Fantasy Projection Mapped Video On Side Of Hotel In Japan

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the franchise, as well as the recent release of Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood, Square Enix had this massive projection mapped video displayed on the side of the Intercontinental Yokohama Grand hotel in Yokohama, Japan. I wish I could have been there. Not necessarily to watch this video though, just to be in Japan. It's like when a friend goes on a tropical vacation and they get back and tell me about all the fun stuff they did and I tell them I just wish I could have been there. It's like, I really do wish I had been there, just not hanging out with you.

Keep going for the video, it's worth a watch even if you just skip around.

Thanks to Greg, who wants TRON projection mapped onto the inside of his eyelids until he goes crazy which I doubt would take too long because that sounds nuts.