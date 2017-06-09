Freaky Deaky Walking Fish Caught On Video In Bali

This is a National Geographic video of a potentially undescribed species of stingfish caught on video off the coast of Bali, Indonesia. As you can see, it walks around on the ocean floor using its spiny "free" pectoral fin rays (which scientists speculate it's using to hunt for live edibles beneath the sand, because stingfish have taste buds on each free fin ray). Or maybe its mom banged a crab -- you never know. Mother Nature is already weird enough above sea level, but below? All bets are off. Still, I would like to see some evidence of a real-life mermaid before I die. And, if that evidence comes in the form of me making sweet, sweet love to one, so be it.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Sandy, JUST LIKE THE BOTTOM OF THE OCEAN. Full circle, wow wow wow.