Freaky Deaky: Mutant Lobster With Bonus Claws

This is a shot of a mutant lobster that was caught off the coast of Chimney Cove in Newfoundland, Canada. As you can see, it's got some BONUS claws. "The better to pinch you with." Um, what did it just say? So, what do you think -- is this some sort of Godzilla radiation mutant, or is it an escapee from a mad scientist's lab who's trying to breed lobsters with more claws to produce EXTRA CLAW MEAT? "Random mutation." No, that wasn't an option, you have to pick one of the other two.

Thanks to hairless, who's convinced this is just the natural evolution of lobsters.