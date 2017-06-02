Freaky Deaky: Mutant Lobster With Bonus Claws

June 2, 2017

mutant-lobster.jpg

This is a shot of a mutant lobster that was caught off the coast of Chimney Cove in Newfoundland, Canada. As you can see, it's got some BONUS claws. "The better to pinch you with." Um, what did it just say? So, what do you think -- is this some sort of Godzilla radiation mutant, or is it an escapee from a mad scientist's lab who's trying to breed lobsters with more claws to produce EXTRA CLAW MEAT? "Random mutation." No, that wasn't an option, you have to pick one of the other two.

Thanks to hairless, who's convinced this is just the natural evolution of lobsters.

  • Nope

    Someone get me some bonus butter.

  • Captain Matticus, LP Inc.

    No one will ever want to mate with me, not with a puny claw like this. Did you see those other guys? They looked like giant claws with bodies attached.

  • Ser JuJoo Guppy

    +100 cool points for well placed Futurama reference. Not that there is ever a bad place for them, really.

  • Romatodoms

  • da1nonlysage

    This whole week I've been reading about shit that make me feel like I'm in the twilight zone.

    Keep it coming

  • out lord and savior Jibbers Crabst!

  • Draco Basileus

    I expect to see more of these in the future..that is until the lobsters (and us) become extinct.

  • Ser JuJoo Guppy

    I liked this out of sad truthfulness.

