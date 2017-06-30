Four Minutes Of A Youtuber Petting Their Domesticated Jumping Spider

This is a four minute video of Youtube Little Centaurs petting one of their domesticated jumping spiders (Phidippus adumbratus). Nice eyelashes. Some more information about how chill this particular spider is while I post a Craigslist ad looking for some chill spiders to hang out with me this holiday weekend and crash some barbecues:

Personality among Phidippus jumpers can vary a lot from one individual to the next, but the Adumbratus (adumbrati?) I found in Oxnard seem to all have a very calm disposition. I've noticed that one of the differences between wild and domesticated animals is whether the animal has an instinctual bite response to handling. There are certainly Phidippus that I've owned that could have been incited to bite under various conditions, but for this spider, I am not sure it would be possible to elicit a bite response outside of when she'll be guarding eggs. As this video illustrates, she does not seem to be bothered by much - even touching the dorsal side of the abdomen, which seems to be universally disliked by jumpers, just makes her lazily take a few steps in the other direction.

When reached for comment, Indiana Jones refused to watch the video until I reminded him that it's snakes, not spiders, that he hates so much. Then he still refused to watch the video because "Who are you?" and "How did you get this number?" Come on, I looked you up in the school directory, Dr. Jones.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Suave And Deboner, hands down one of my new favorite names.