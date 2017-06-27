Foot-Tall Posable LEGO Minifigs Carved From Wood

These are the posable wooden LEGO minifigs crafted by Etsy shop MoreCowsThanPeople, which is exactly how cannibals hate their burgers. The not-so-minifigs each measure about a foot tall and are carved from solid maple or cherry. Unfortunately for someone like me who wants one, they cost $495 apiece, which is a little out of my wooden minifig budget right now. "How much do you have?" I'm watching the bank tow my car even as I type this. "So....nothing?" Less than nothing, I'm actually thinking about harvesting and selling my own organs. But not before I sell my roommate's first to make sure the buyer can be trusted. Is a kidney still worth something even if you accidentally poked a couple holes in it?

Thanks to Rob, who said he dreams of the day he has $500 to spend on wooden minifigs. Me? I dream of the day I can buy whatever I want at Taco Bell.

