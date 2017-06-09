First Video Of Man's Free-Solo (No Rope) 3,000-Ft Climb Of El Capitan In Yosemite National Park

June 9, 2017

This is some brief, sweaty palm footage of Alex Honnold's free-solo climb (no rope or safety equipment -- just climbing shoes and a chalk bag) of the 3,000-foot ascent to the top of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park. Alex because the first to free-solo the rock formation, and spent just under four hours making the climb. For reference, sometimes it takes me twenty minutes just to climb the stairs to my apartment, and I live on the second floor. When reached for comment about the feat, everyone who had ever tried to free-solo El Capitan previously had no comment, because they're all dead. However my dad had this to say, "He's either half goat, or 100% nuts -- now where's your mom, Jeopardy's about to start."

