Finally, Some Decent Samurai Armor For Your Pets

This is the samurai pet armor crafted and sold by Samurai Age of Japan. Standard samurai suits cost between 4,040 yen ($125) and 16,416 yen ($146) depending on the size of your little warrior, and they also take custom orders. Obviously, I just bought a set for my dog to help give her the confidence she needs when we're out on walks. And, okay, I may have used her collar to attach a samurai sword to the top of her head. Just a small one though.

Keep going for a bunch more shots, and no, I'm not sure why they blurred the last few shots of the Shibu Inu. At first I thought it was a penis issue but I don't think that's the case.

Thanks to Stephanie B, who dresses her dog like a ninja and I honestly thought she was just walking around the neighborhood with a bare leash.