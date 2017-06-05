Finally, Some Decent Samurai Armor For Your Pets

June 5, 2017

samurai-pet-armor-1.jpg

This is the samurai pet armor crafted and sold by Samurai Age of Japan. Standard samurai suits cost between 4,040 yen ($125) and 16,416 yen ($146) depending on the size of your little warrior, and they also take custom orders. Obviously, I just bought a set for my dog to help give her the confidence she needs when we're out on walks. And, okay, I may have used her collar to attach a samurai sword to the top of her head. Just a small one though.

Keep going for a bunch more shots, and no, I'm not sure why they blurred the last few shots of the Shibu Inu. At first I thought it was a penis issue but I don't think that's the case.

samurai-pet-armor-2.jpg

samurai-pet-armor-3.jpg

samurai-pet-armor-10.jpg

samurai-pet-armor-4.jpg

samurai-pet-armor-5.jpg

samurai-pet-armor-7.jpg

samurai-pet-armor-9.jpg

samurai-pet-armor-6.jpg

samurai-pet-armor-8.jpg

Thanks to Stephanie B, who dresses her dog like a ninja and I honestly thought she was just walking around the neighborhood with a bare leash.

  • Michael Hindmarsh

    4040Yen is about $36USD.. Sorry ;)

  • Dammit. Classic example of escalation. :-(

    *stops putting ninja gear on my pug*

  • Meh

    Now if only i could get 2 sets with added mon's of my little clan.

  • Draco Basileus

    The original Samurai Cat, Miaowara Tomokato (RIP Mark Rogers)

