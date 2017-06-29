Finally, Some Decent Lightsaber Salt And Pepper Grinders

These are the $40 Star Wars Lightsaber Salt And Pepper Grinders (available on Amazon HERE and probably other places). They're made of coated stainless steel, can be adjusted for a fine or course grind, and each runs on four AA batteries so you don't have to crank them yourselves. That's a good thing too, because I have a bad left wrist. I can't even do a pushup without it sending waves of pain up my arm. Honestly, I have no clue why it happens. "You broke your wrist a while ago, remember?" You think it could be related?!

Keep going for a couple more shots.

Thanks again to lizzy, who agrees the best pepper grinder is that guy at the Italian restaurant with the gigantic pepper grinder. They always say tell me to say when to stop but I never do and just let them ruin my food.