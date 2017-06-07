Finally, A Decent Underground Beer Bottle Cooler

June 7, 2017

underground-beer-cooler-1.jpg

This is the German Biersafe, an underground beer cooler that uses the earth's natural coolness to keep your beers from getting too warm. It's basically a dumbed down, commercial version of this homemade electric powered one we saw awhile ago. Somebody also made a commercial can version as well. The Biersafe comes in 8 and 16 bottle capacities ($70 and $120) and includes an integrated bottle opener. Unfortunately, you're still responsible for digging your own hole. "And laying in it?" Don't say smart stuff around me, it's only confusing. So -- who wants to come over for a hole-digging party? Anybody? There will be free beer....cans. "Wait -- empty cans?" I will let you take them to the recycling center to get the deposit back.

underground-beer-cooler-2.jpg

underground-beer-cooler-3.jpg

underground-beer-cooler-4.jpg

underground-beer-cooler-5.jpg

underground-beer-cooler-6.jpg

Thanks to Tommy T, who makes sure his beer is cool the old fashioned way: drinking it right in the grocery store.

  • nosajkeram

    maybe if it was motorized

  • Meh

    8 Or 12 beers, no where near the amount i require on a free day, or afternoon.

  • steve holt

    Mmmmmm....lukewarm beer.
    If only we could invent a cold box to store beer in

  • James Mcelroy

    so it's a buried length of PVC pipe with a stick with a handle, and bottle opener, and a bunch of bicycle bottle holders attached to it. Seems legit.

  • Bling Nye

    The only good use I see for this is installing one clandestinely ahead of time in a place with some remarkable view, or like a favorite wilderness campsite or something, then camouflaging it ...and then later bring someone(s) there to "surprise" with your amazing forethought to provided COLD FROM THE EARTH BEERS RIGHT HERE BITCHES.

    Otherwise.... meh.

