Finally, A Decent Underground Beer Bottle Cooler

This is the German Biersafe, an underground beer cooler that uses the earth's natural coolness to keep your beers from getting too warm. It's basically a dumbed down, commercial version of this homemade electric powered one we saw awhile ago. Somebody also made a commercial can version as well. The Biersafe comes in 8 and 16 bottle capacities ($70 and $120) and includes an integrated bottle opener. Unfortunately, you're still responsible for digging your own hole. "And laying in it?" Don't say smart stuff around me, it's only confusing. So -- who wants to come over for a hole-digging party? Anybody? There will be free beer....cans. "Wait -- empty cans?" I will let you take them to the recycling center to get the deposit back.

Keep going for a handful more shots and a video.

Thanks to Tommy T, who makes sure his beer is cool the old fashioned way: drinking it right in the grocery store.