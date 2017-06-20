Finally, A Decent Doctor Who TARDIS Beer Stein

This is the Doctor Who TARDIS Stein available from Box Lunch (regularly $50, currently $35). It's a ceramic beer stein that looks like a police call box, and holds 50 ounces of your favorite beverage, so you can toss one back with the Doctor. My favorite beverage? The spilled blood of my enemies. "He refuses to drink anything but Martinelli's apple juice." Mom, please, not in front of my friends. "Out of a sippy cup." Stop!

Keep going for a couple more shots.



Thanks to carey, who refuses to drink anything out of a cup that isn't at least 64 ounces. I like your style.