Finally, A Decent Doctor Who TARDIS Beer Stein

June 20, 2017

tardis-beer-stein-1.jpg

This is the Doctor Who TARDIS Stein available from Box Lunch (regularly $50, currently $35). It's a ceramic beer stein that looks like a police call box, and holds 50 ounces of your favorite beverage, so you can toss one back with the Doctor. My favorite beverage? The spilled blood of my enemies. "He refuses to drink anything but Martinelli's apple juice." Mom, please, not in front of my friends. "Out of a sippy cup." Stop!

Keep going for a couple more shots.

tardis-beer-stein-2.jpg

tardis-beer-stein-3.jpg

Thanks to carey, who refuses to drink anything out of a cup that isn't at least 64 ounces. I like your style.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Finally a tardis you can pee in!

  • Hrm.. does that "can" refer to permission, or ability?

  • GeneralDisorder

    yes.

  • *extends hand*

    Come with me. We shall embark upon the greatest adventure in peeing you could ever dream of.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I can conceive of a pee that would boggle your tiny mind!

    Not really. But on a related note my crowning urinary achievements are a short unimpressive list. Let's just summarize them all with as little detail as possible:

    1) winning a contest
    2) brazenly in public while walking down the middle of the road
    3) too drunk to make it inside
    4) too high to drag drunk people to a public restroom (and had to explain my presence to cops)

  • Geekologie

    It's like you've already lived two full lives

  • GeneralDisorder

    I've also been married, divorced, had kids, had sex with strangers. I'm pretty much just waiting to die at this point.

