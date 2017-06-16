Finally, A $378 Kate Spade Pink T-Rex Purse

This is the Whimsies T-Rex Crossbody Purse from Kate Spade. It comes in pink, looks like a happy little t-rex (not a very accurate depiction) and normally costs $378. But -- BUT -- it's currently on sale for only $227. That's 40% off! But still another 50% off away from actually being buyable.

Keep going for a handful more shots of the 'I'll just wait for the inevitable knock-off and won't even feel guilty about it.'

Thanks to David W, who carries all his necessities around in a cardboard box like somebody who was just fired and was asked to clean out their desk.