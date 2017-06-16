Finally, A $378 Kate Spade Pink T-Rex Purse

June 16, 2017

kate-spade-trex-purse-1.jpg

This is the Whimsies T-Rex Crossbody Purse from Kate Spade. It comes in pink, looks like a happy little t-rex (not a very accurate depiction) and normally costs $378. But -- BUT -- it's currently on sale for only $227. That's 40% off! But still another 50% off away from actually being buyable.

Keep going for a handful more shots of the 'I'll just wait for the inevitable knock-off and won't even feel guilty about it.'

kate-spade-trex-purse-2.jpg

kate-spade-trex-purse-3.jpg

kate-spade-trex-purse-4.jpg

kate-spade-trex-purse-5.jpg

Thanks to David W, who carries all his necessities around in a cardboard box like somebody who was just fired and was asked to clean out their desk.

Dissolving LEGO Bricks And Rubik's Cube In Acetone

Previous Story

'French Spiderman' Climbs Exterior Of 29-Story Hotel With No Safety Equipment

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: all the rage, carrying things, different strokes for different folks, dino, dinosaurs, expensive, for the ladies, i am into this, just how rich are the women in the market for whimsical t-rex purses?, my my, name brands, pink, purse, rawr!, storage, sure why not, things that look like other things, well hello there
Previous Post
Next Post