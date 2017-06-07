Father Builds Cardboard Star Wars Snowspeeder For Daughter's School's Drive-In Movie Day

June 7, 2017

cardboard-snowspeeder-1.jpg

These are several shots of the cardboard snowspeeder built by father and Redditor PoorKidsToys for his 6-year old daughter to sit in during her school's drive-in movie day. What the -- we never had any drive-in movie day when I was a kid. We had pick up rocks around the school yard day, which was every day. Occasionally we made clothes. You know, the more I think about it the more I realize I may have graduated from a prison camp.

Keep going for several more shots, including the cardboard x-wing he made for his son's drive-in movie day at school a couple years ago.

cardboard-snowspeeder-2.jpg

cardboard-snowspeeder-3.jpg

cardboard-snowspeeder-4.jpg

cardboard-snowspeeder-5.jpg

Thanks to Iris, who agrees you're never to old to build a couple cardboard spaceships and play space rangers with your roommates on a Friday night.

Marge Simpson Cutaway Head Anatomy Cake

Previous Story

Finally, A Decent Underground Beer Bottle Cooler

Next Story
  • Emperor uterus rectum

    I know these are supposed to be all feely goody. But they just remind me what a lazy failure of a father I am. Just like everything else I've attempted in life

  • Rat Soup Eatin

    here here *sobs*

  • #GoodDad

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: build me one!, cardboard, cardboard and duct tape -- is there anything they can't do?, father, good looking, homemade, impressive, man you really went all out didn't you?, oh wow, pew pew, spaceship, star wars, sure why not, the battle of hoth, things that look like other things
Previous Post
Next Post