Father Builds Cardboard Star Wars Snowspeeder For Daughter's School's Drive-In Movie Day

These are several shots of the cardboard snowspeeder built by father and Redditor PoorKidsToys for his 6-year old daughter to sit in during her school's drive-in movie day. What the -- we never had any drive-in movie day when I was a kid. We had pick up rocks around the school yard day, which was every day. Occasionally we made clothes. You know, the more I think about it the more I realize I may have graduated from a prison camp.

Keep going for several more shots, including the cardboard x-wing he made for his son's drive-in movie day at school a couple years ago.

Thanks to Iris, who agrees you're never to old to build a couple cardboard spaceships and play space rangers with your roommates on a Friday night.