Everybody Needs A Hobby: Intricately Carved Avocado Flesh
This is the avocado that 26-year old pro-carver Daniele Barresi of Bagnara Calabra, Italy intricately carved in less than an hour. That's a good thing too, because any longer and it probably would have started to brown -- and nobody like a brown avocado. Impressive work, Daniele, but I just wanted guac.
Keep going for one more shot.
Thanks to Lisa, who's convinced this is why guac costs so much extra.
