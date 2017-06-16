Electronics Store Floor Model Video Camera Demo Tape Reveals The 90's At Their Finest

This is almost thirty minutes of footage from a demo tape that was left in an an electronics store floor model video camera (connected to a monitor so people could see what it was recording) that Youtuber Kellie Rodgers' father bought in the 90's. In her own words while I make my traditional Friday rounds of the office and tell everyone how much I'm looking forward to not seeing them for two days:

My dad bought a video camera in the 90's to record me and my sibling. My dad bought the floor model and it came with a demo tape. My dad reused the tape, recording over most of it but here is the part he didn't. It is like a 90's time capsule! Some great fashion tips here.

A time capsule indeed. Also, anybody who can identify all top 21 albums on the rack on the left wins a special prize. "What's the prize?" My undying love and affection. "So no cash?" No cash. "Any physical prize?" Just a kiss. "That's an acorn." I'm Peter Pan.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Allyson S, who informed me she's into the sales guy's haircut. Me too.

