Dutch Motorcycle Cop Chases Suspect Through Grocery Store

June 23, 2017

police-cycle-through-supermarket.jpg

This is a short video from a Dutch market's surveillance camera of a motorcycle policeman chasing a suspect through the front of the store after he found him driving a moped without a license. Is that even worth running from? Highlights include the suspect losing his Adidas sandal, and the look on the faces of the two passing women. I know, I was really hoping the perp would make a turn down the cereal aisle too, but it didn't happen. I guess it's true what they say: you can't always get what you want. "But if you try sometimes, you might find you get what you need?" What? No, I never get what I need either everything hurts and I'm dying.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Dannyboy, who agrees that is not how you play Supermarket Sweep.

Oh Wow: Folding Origami Paper Cranes The Size Of LEGO Brick Studs

Previous Story

Cool: Man Uses Augmented Reality To Recreate The Moon Landing In His Kitchen

Next Story
  • adsffda

    they don't do a straightforward fine there, it's scaled to be higher percentage of your income the higher bracket you're in iirc?

    maybe this guy was secretly rich and didn't want to get gouged

  • If linked video doesn't work try this: https://www.youtube.com/wat...

  • Steven Collatos

    he actually lost both flip flops

  • Meh

    Yeah i'm dutch and saw this today as well. Really if that donut copper actually caught the suspect which i would doubt if that were the title, it would be a first, or second. Really the coppers in the Netherlands have a solving rate of around 3%. Not a joke, but pretty funny in a sad way.

  • Jenness

    Pretty sure anyone who runs from a moped ticket is a serial killer. Should have just shot him - no way that dude isn't bad bad news.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Dutch police don't carry guns. Well, they might. I don't know. I don't even know what country Dutch people live in.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: chasing, criminals, food, freeze!, heck yeah i always wear my nicest adidas sandals when i go mopeding too, motorcycle, no running!, out of the way!, perps, please tell me he tried to hide in a frozen foods freezer, running, transportation, vroom vroom, you'll never catch me!
Previous Post
Next Post