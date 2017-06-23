Dutch Motorcycle Cop Chases Suspect Through Grocery Store

This is a short video from a Dutch market's surveillance camera of a motorcycle policeman chasing a suspect through the front of the store after he found him driving a moped without a license. Is that even worth running from? Highlights include the suspect losing his Adidas sandal, and the look on the faces of the two passing women. I know, I was really hoping the perp would make a turn down the cereal aisle too, but it didn't happen. I guess it's true what they say: you can't always get what you want. "But if you try sometimes, you might find you get what you need?" What? No, I never get what I need either everything hurts and I'm dying.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Dannyboy, who agrees that is not how you play Supermarket Sweep.