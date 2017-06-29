Drone Gets Taken Out By Confetti Cannon At Music Festival

June 29, 2017

Note: Watch your volume.

This is a short video of a camera drone crashing at a music festival after getting hit by the blast of a confetti cannon. But does that stop the DJ from jumping up and down and waving his arms? No it does not. And what about the guy in the audience shaking the sex doll over his head -- does it stop him? Of course not, clearly that man came to party. The music could stop and everybody in the audience could leave and he'd still be standing there waving his plastic lover over his head like the aliens are here and he's begging to be a featured exhibit at their zoo.

Keep going for the video while I leave a Youtube comment ensuring the drone operator I could still tell that was going to be a super-sweet flyover.

Thanks to Cyndi M, who was expecting someone to hit it with a cup or bottle. Same here.

Oh Snap!: Local Reporter Gets Roasted By Kid Buying Fireworks

Previous Story

Goodbye, World: Prada Selling $185 Large Paper Clip

Next Story
  • Draco Basileus

    Seems safer than blowing it out of the sky with 12 gauge.

  • See, M. Night Shyamaladingdon? THIS is an Achilles Heel that makes sense, Mister 'Aliens that can't get wet invade a planet that's 70%+ covered by water'..

  • Titty McNipplefondler

    I was going to take you backstage, but those facial lacerations are a big turn off.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: accidents, camera, crashing and burning, crashing into things, dj, drone, man i want a confetti cannon so bad, music, never fly too close to the confetti cannons everybody knows that!, oh man i could tell that was going to be such a sweet flyover too, that wasn't supposed to happen, video, woopsie
Previous Post
Next Post