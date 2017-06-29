Drone Gets Taken Out By Confetti Cannon At Music Festival

Note: Watch your volume.

This is a short video of a camera drone crashing at a music festival after getting hit by the blast of a confetti cannon. But does that stop the DJ from jumping up and down and waving his arms? No it does not. And what about the guy in the audience shaking the sex doll over his head -- does it stop him? Of course not, clearly that man came to party. The music could stop and everybody in the audience could leave and he'd still be standing there waving his plastic lover over his head like the aliens are here and he's begging to be a featured exhibit at their zoo.

Keep going for the video while I leave a Youtube comment ensuring the drone operator I could still tell that was going to be a super-sweet flyover.

