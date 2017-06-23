Don't Road Rage, A Public Service Announcement

This is a video of a motorcyclist and a motorist road raging out on each other in Santa Clarita, California. I'm not sure what sort of altercation they had prior to the video starting, but the motorcyclist kicks the car, then the car tries to cut him off and kill him (unsuccessfully), proceeds to crash into the dividing wall, then ricochet off and overturn an SUV. Nobody was seriously injured, and the motorcyclist did not wait around for the cops to arrive. Man, that person driving that SUV had nothing to do with these two road warriors and still ended up with their car on its roof. That ain't right. I don't understand how so many people are full of so much road rage but it's nearly impossible to find a demolition derby within 400 miles. Things are completely backwards. "Your ass is backwards." It's called a front-butt, and my personal trainer and I are working on it.

Keep going for the video

