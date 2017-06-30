Dog Wanders Into Orchestra Performing, Gets Cozy Next To Violinist

This is a video from the 31st International Izmir Festival in Çesme, Turkey, of the Vienna Chamber Orchestra performing when a dog makes its way on stage and proceeds to make itself comfortable next to the leg of a violinist. That seems like a pretty chill dog. My dog? My dog is the opposite of chill and is running around in the hallway between cubicles pooping all over the floor. I bring her to work as an emotional support dog because every time I hear somebody scream that they just stepped in poop it makes me smile and feel warm inside.

Keep going for the video.

