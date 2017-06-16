Dissolving LEGO Bricks And Rubik's Cube In Acetone

June 16, 2017

dissolving-rubiks-cube-in-acetone.jpg

My God does that look delicious.

This is a video from Youtube channel HouseholdHacker of LEGO bricks and a Rubik's Cube being dissolved in acetone (although what dissolving toys in acetone has to do with household hacking is beyond me -- maybe disposing of evidence?) They also do a giant piece of styrofoam for good measure. Obviously, I just bought a bottle of acetone from the drug store on my lunch break, so you can probably imagine what I'm getting into this weekend. "A mani-pedi?" Exactly, help me pick out a new color.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Jenness, who agrees if it can't dissolve a body we have no use for it right now.

