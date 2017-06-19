Deep Learning System Draws Dinosaurs Out Of Flowers
This is a picture created by Chris Rodley using an artificial neural network's "style transfer" deep learning technique to cross a book of dinosaurs with a book of flowers. The result? Dinoflaurs. Not to brag or anything, but I just used my artificial neural network's style transfer deep learning technique to cross a pizza with an egg roll. "You just microwaved a bag of Totino's Pizza Rolls." Well sure, but -- BUT -- I did it without any adult supervision. That's a first for me. Also the kitchen is on fire.
Thanks to JoAnn, who prefers much more shallow learning. Me too. Any learning past my ankles is too deep for me.
Draco18s
