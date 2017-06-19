Deep Learning System Draws Dinosaurs Out Of Flowers

Note: Larger version HERE.

This is a picture created by Chris Rodley using an artificial neural network's "style transfer" deep learning technique to cross a book of dinosaurs with a book of flowers. The result? Dinoflaurs. Not to brag or anything, but I just used my artificial neural network's style transfer deep learning technique to cross a pizza with an egg roll. "You just microwaved a bag of Totino's Pizza Rolls." Well sure, but -- BUT -- I did it without any adult supervision. That's a first for me. Also the kitchen is on fire.

Thanks to JoAnn, who prefers much more shallow learning. Me too. Any learning past my ankles is too deep for me.