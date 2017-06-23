Dear God: SpongeBob And Patrick Imagined In Real Life

These are some renderings created by artist Miguel Vasquez imagining SpongeBob and Patrick as real life terrifying beings. Those faces...my God. After seeing these I'm not sure I'll ever be able to watch the cartoon the same way again. "How did you watch the cartoon?" Naked as the-- "Day you were born?" No, as the day I was arrested the second time -- socks and sandals only.

Keep going for some closeups of each and a couple more prom photos. More of Miguel's work on his Instagrams HERE.

Thanks to ItsMyQuinceañera, who hopefully got a piñata.