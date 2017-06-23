Dear God: SpongeBob And Patrick Imagined In Real Life

June 23, 2017

spongebob-and-patrick-irl-1.jpg

These are some renderings created by artist Miguel Vasquez imagining SpongeBob and Patrick as real life terrifying beings. Those faces...my God. After seeing these I'm not sure I'll ever be able to watch the cartoon the same way again. "How did you watch the cartoon?" Naked as the-- "Day you were born?" No, as the day I was arrested the second time -- socks and sandals only.

Keep going for some closeups of each and a couple more prom photos. More of Miguel's work on his Instagrams HERE.

spongebob-and-patrick-irl-2.jpg

spongebob-and-patrick-irl-3.jpg

spongebob-and-patrick-irl-4.jpg

spongebob-and-patrick-irl-5.jpg

spongebob-and-patrick-irl-6.jpg

spongebob-and-patrick-irl-7.jpg

spongebob-and-patrick-irl-8.jpg

Thanks to ItsMyQuinceañera, who hopefully got a piñata.

  • Throb Gobblin

    They already were "imagined in real life" hence the cartoon existing. When you say "real life" you should probably mean it.

  • bluecheesedressing

    ImAgINeD iN RaEL LyfE!

  • Rene

    Patrick looks like Bas Rutten

  • dutchy876

    Haha, I was going more for Michael Chiklis

  • Perpetual Pizza

    The shiet from my nightmares.

  • Keyshot is such a powerful rendering tool that it makes even mediocre models look nice.

  • Meh

    This are old nutterbutters. Been around a while.

